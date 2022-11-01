ALLENTOWN — Muhlenberg athletes spent the summer enjoying experiences on campus, in their hometowns, across the country and even around the world.

While sophomore women's golfer Kaylin Foss, of Mifflinburg, transferred from Juniata to Muhlenberg this summer, she certainly hasn't let it impact her internship experience.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.