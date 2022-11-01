ALLENTOWN — Muhlenberg athletes spent the summer enjoying experiences on campus, in their hometowns, across the country and even around the world.
While sophomore women's golfer Kaylin Foss, of Mifflinburg, transferred from Juniata to Muhlenberg this summer, she certainly hasn't let it impact her internship experience.
"After my first year in college at Juniata, I didn't want my learning experiences to cease for the summer," Foss said. "I was lucky enough to be hired by Broad Top Area Medical Center as a community health and wellness outreach intern in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. Essentially, this internship catered to my interests in psychology and gave me a behind-the-scenes look at what occurs in health clinics."
Broad Top Area Medical Center's mission is to provide access to affordable and high-quality healthcare without discrimination.
What made Broad Top stand out to me is that the physicians and staff members push for preventative health, which includes informing their patients of ways to maintain their health," Foss said. "I also found at Broad Top that the physicians are not pressured into meager 10-minute appointments. Instead, they are encouraged to spend as much time with the patient as the patient desires."
During this three-month experience, Foss interacted with patients via phone to gather specific medical information, listening to patients' medical concerns.
Overall, I believe I also improved my ability to utilize Word and Excel in addition to data entry, such as entering COVID information as needed," Foss said. "This in itself was a great help to my future plans as I wish to pursue a Ph.D. in psychology with a concentration in cognitive neuroscience. Since I will have to partake in multiple research projects that involve data entry, my internship has already helped me tremendously."
