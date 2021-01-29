MUNCY — As part of an ongoing partnership supporting the health of communities across the region, the Lycoming County United Way recently donated 500 face masks to UPMC Muncy Place.
The masks are part of a joint initiative, Sew the Masks, between the United Way of North Central Massachusetts and AIS, an office furniture company located in Leominster, Mass. United Way of North Central Massachusetts is collaborating with United Ways across the northeastern U.S. to distribute the masks.
“COVID-19 has affected many aspects of our lives and the three-Ws have become commonplace – wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a mask,” said Stephanie Confer, director and nursing home administrator, UPMC Muncy Place. “As we all continue to navigate life in these challenging times, our staff and healthcare workers from across UPMC appreciate the continued support from the communities we serve.”
Created by AIS, Sew the Masks goal is to make and donate one million high quality and reusable facemasks to first responders, non-profit organizations, and those in need. The Lycoming County United Way received 2,000 masks for the greater Lycoming County region.
“We are grateful for our friends in New England for supporting United Ways in our network, allowing us to help those in our communities,” said Ron Frick, president and CEO of the Lycoming County United Way. “We are thankful for all our front-line heroes and happy to play a small part in their safety.”
