MIFFLINBURG — The Pennsylvania Envirothon state competition was held as a “hybrid” competition.
The Oral Component was held May 17-19. Teams submitted their presentations electronically and then answered questions from a panel of judges through a Zoom Meeting. The Station testing was held in-person at Camp Mount Luther on May 24.
High school students from 63 Pennsylvania counties participated in this year’s event.
At the Envirothon, five-member teams participated in a series of field station tests that focused on five topic areas – soils and land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and environmental issues. The 2023 current environmental issue focused on “Adapting to a Changing Climate”. The teams prepared and delivered oral presentations to panels of judges who evaluated each team on its problem-solving capabilities, oral presentation skills, and recommendations to help solve the specific environmental challenge, which related to the current environmental issue.
At the state level, the Envirothon is sponsored by Pennsylvania’s 66 county Conservation Districts, the State Conservation Commission, and the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts. The program is managed by a board of directors representing those sponsors.
Technical expertise is provided by the following partners: PA Department of Agriculture, PA Department of Environmental Protection, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, PA Game Commission, PA Fish and Boat Commission, Pennsylvania Department of Education, and the U.S.D.A. Natural Resources Conservation Service.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 teams, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
• First Place – Penncrest High School, Delaware County, with a score of 529
• Second Place – Pleasant Valley High School, Monroe County, with a score of 519
• Third Place – Carmichaels High School, Greene County, with a score of 503.3
• Fourth Place – Canton High School, Bradford County, with a score of 490.3
• Fifth Place – Palmyra Area High School, Lebanon County, with a score of 488.3
• Sixth Place – North East High School, Erie County, with a score of 488.3
• Seventh Place – York Home School Association, York County, with a score of 484
• Eighth Place – Homeschoolers for Christ, Indiana County, with a score of 443.3
• Ninth Place – Bangor Area High School, Northampton County, with a score of 443.0
• Tenth Place – Blue Mountain High School, Schuykill County, with a score of 440.7
The Pennsylvania Envirothon awarded scholarships to the first- through seventh-place teams. The scholarships were sponsored by Pennsylvania’s County Conservation Districts.
Each of the top ten teams received a plaque and other prizes.
The high station winners, with scores, include:
• Soils/Land Use – Canton High School, Bradford County, with a score of 88
• Aquatic Ecology – North East High School, Erie County, with a score of 90
• Forestry – Pleasant Valley High School, Monroe County, with a score of 98
• Wildlife – Bangor Area High School, Northampton County, with a score of 98
• Current Issue – Penncrest High School, Delaware County, with a score of 73
• Oral Presentation Component – Penncrest High School, Delaware County, with a score of 100
