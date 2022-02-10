LEWISBURG — Venezuelan-born vocalist Nella will perform world music and jazz at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
Seating for the spring 2022 season is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved. Masks are required.
There will be a free artist talk at 1 p.m. on the day of the performance in the Weis Center Atrium.
Born in Venezuela, Nella skyrocketed to international renown, fueled by her powerhouse voice and undeniable presence.
In a short time, she went from Berklee College of Music graduate to the winner of the 2019 Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist.
That same year, her full-length debut, Voy (I Go), received acclaim from NPR and yielded the hit “Me Llaman Nella” (“They Call Me Nella”), which surpassed 1.4 million Spotify streams and 1.4 million views on YouTube.
In addition, the title track was named the 14th best song of 2019 in any genre by The New York Times.
Merging the folklore roots of Venezuela, modern production, and Andalusian inspirations, her sound resounds in every corner of the globe. Not only has she packed venues throughout the United States, Venezuela, Mexico, Spain, and the UK, but she has also accompanied Alejandro Sanz, Jennifer López, Carlos Vives, Luis Enrique, Susana Baca, Los Amigos Invisibles, Monsieur Periné, Caramelos de Cianuro and Guaco as a soloist.
Notably, Academy Award winner Asghar Farhadi recruited her to join the A-list cast of his film Everybody Knows alongside Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darín, and Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz.
Illuminating her talents, she performed songs written exclusively for the screenplay. It opened at the Cannes Film Festival to rapturous applause.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and up, $10 for youth 18 and under, $10 for Bucknell employees, $10 for Bucknell students and $10 for Non-Bucknell students (limit two).
Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.