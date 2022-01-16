WILLIAMSPORT — An exhibition of America’s Little Golden Books opens Wednesday, Jan. 19, at The Gallery at Penn College and offers viewers a range of discoveries from exploring old favorites and appreciating their classic illustrations to learning about the publishing enterprise’s fascinating history.
“Golden Legacy: Original Art From 75 Years of Golden Books,” is on display through March 30 at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s gallery, located on the third floor of Madigan Library. Admission is free and open to the public.
An online Zoom talk will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, led by the exhibition’s curator, Leonard Marcus, one of the world’s leading writers about children’s books and the people who create them. The talk is free but registration is required at www.pct.edu/gallery.
“Golden Legacy” showcases 65 original illustrations from 51 books published from 1942 to 2017, including famous classics such as “The Poky Little Puppy,” “Tootle,” “I Can Fly” and “I Am a Bunny.” Organized by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature in Abilene, Texas, the exhibit is the most extensive public showing of original illustration art from American publishing’s best loved and most consequential picture-book series.
Penn College’s graphic design students have already engaged in exploring the classic illustrations in class projects, and students in other courses, including English, history and sociology, will find valuable content to investigate.
Introduced in 1942, Little Golden Books revolutionized American children’s literature by making picture books available in a variety of retail locations for just 25 cents each. One year later, with World War II leading to paper shortages, the books were reduced from 42 to 28 pages. Artists who were fleeing the ravages of Europe during that time found a home working at Little Golden Books, including talented emigrating illustrators Feodor Rojankovsky and Tibor Gergely.
The Gallery at Penn College is open 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
For more about The Gallery at Penn College, visit www.pct.edu/gallery, email gallery@pct.edu or call 570-320-2445.
