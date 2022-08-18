SCRANTON — Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine held its 14th annual White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, Aug. 6, at the Scranton Cultural Center.
The future doctors participated in the ceremony, held in common with virtually every other medical school in the nation, designed to introduce them to the profession.
Students recited an oath acknowledging their responsibilities as future physicians and their obligations to future patients. Coats were provided by The Stanley J. Dudrick, M.D., and Alan G. Goldstein Endowed Fund.
Dr. Julie Byerley, Geisinger Commonwealth president and dean, reminded the students that despite the pace of change and new technology, relationships with patients need to remain constant.
Dr. Lauren Nicholls presented the Dr. Lester Saidman Memorial Lecture, named in honor of the respected physician and educator from Luzerne County.
Nicholls, attending physician at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, was also a recipient of the School of Medicine's Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award for her continued focus on the human experience of her palliative and hospice care.
Local White Coat students:
• Maria Figueroa (Lewisburg)
• Robert Han (Lewisburg) (17837)
