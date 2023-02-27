MIFFLINBURG — With temperatures reaching into the 50s Sunday afternoon, the annual Snowfest at R.B. Winter State Park lacked some of the events which normally comprise the event. However, the park was still bustling with activities, and enthusiastic supporters of the festival.

Snowfest has been held annually since 1997. The event typically features activities such as snowshoeing, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, ice fishing and ice skating. Those activities were notably absent from this year’s festival, due to the mild temperatures and lack of snow on the gound, but there was still plenty to see and do.

