MONTOURSVILLE — Jason Barrett, highway draftsman designer, has been named the district office Employee of the Month for February.
In his position, Barrett independently performs all drafting and detailing work associated with the development and preparation of highway plans, from preliminary sketches to final plans. He also trains lower-level technicians and makes field trip investigations to study existing terrain, location, drainage, and any physical problems to ensure that they can be considered in the preparation of design plans, among many other duties.
Barrett is considered to be the squad expert for Auto-TAB and Bluebeam, two of the many software programs that staff in the highway design units use.
He is a member of the district’s Innovations Council, which provides a formal venue to solicit, evaluate, implement and communicate suggestions received from employees to improve performance and processes in the district.
He is currently volunteering to staff the Incident Command Center during winter weather. This required Barrett to work over various holidays and travel to and from the office during those winter weather events.
Barrett was a member of and served as chairperson of the district’s Employee of the Month (EOM) committee for three years.
A six-year PennDOT employee, Barrett lives in South Williamsport with his wife Lisa and their daughter Lillian. He is also a Forest Fire Warden with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An outdoorsman, he volunteers with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Lycoming Creek Anglers Association and the Tiadaghton Forest Fire Fighters Association.
