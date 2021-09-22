Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.