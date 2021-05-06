MIFFLINBURG — Items for an Online Artisan Auction to benefit the Herr Memorial Library were being sought from now through the last Saturday of the month.
Artists of all ages and skill levels may stop by the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, or call 570-966-0831. It was noted that Saturday, May 29 was the deadline to fill out an application to submit work.
All submitted artwork will be listed on an online auction website with some pieces available to view in person at the library. Proceeds will be split evenly between the artist and the library, allowing local artists to exhibit at no cost.
“We have so many talented artists right here in our community," said Corrie Post, Herr Memorial Library director. "This is a great opportunity to showcase their work and raise funds to support our library.”
Funds will be used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs. For additional information, call or visit unioncountylibraries.org/artisanauction.
