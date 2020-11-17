Fire victim treated for smoke inhalation

MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg man was treated for smoke inhalation after running into his burning home in an attempt to rescue a pet.
Mifflinburg Hose Company Chief Steve Walter said his department was dispatched at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, to a house fire at 914 Mountview Road, Mifflinburg.
"The police department got on scene and had a well-involved garage with it extending into the home," Walter said. "We got everybody out of the house, and the next door neighbors. We got them out, just in case."
He identified the Landis family as the owners of the home at 914 Mountview Road. There was no damage to the neighboring home.
After everyone was evacuated from the home where the fire broke out, Walter said a man ran back inside to rescue a dog.
According to Walter, the man was treated for smoke inhalation and will be OK.
"We ended up getting the pet out," Walter said, adding that the dog was OK.
He also said individuals should not go back inside of a burning house to rescue pets.
"It is an emotionally charged situation, " Walter said. "(Residents) are not equipped to go back into a house that has smoke banking down three or four feet off the floor... The best thing is to find a firefighter or fire chief, let them know there's a pet inside.
"If calmer heads prevail, usually the pets fair out pretty well."
According to Walter, the fire was under control in about 30 minutes. Firefighters were on scene for two hours.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal has been contacted about the fire, but will not be investigating. Walter said the fire broke out when the homeowner discovered a CNC wood-making machine he had been using in the garage was on fire.
"He tried to put it out with an extinguisher," Walter said. "The police officer arrived on scene and radioed the county and said 'it looks like there's enough fire for a second alarm.'"
In addition to the Mifflinburg Hose Company and police department, firefighters from New Berlin, the Union County West End, Lewisburg, Penns Creek and Middleburg responded to the scene.
"It went really well," Walter said, of firefighting efforts. "We had a fire hydrant right across the street from the house. It made firefighting operations a lot easier and smoother. We didn't have to shuttle water in."
Walter said the garage and a room which was located directly above it sustained extensive damage. The family, which has insurance, is staying with other family members.
