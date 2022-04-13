State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old Mifflinburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 9:52 a.m. April 7 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 International Harvester driven by Parmpal Sharma, 23, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was unable to stop at a red light and struck a 2020 Subaru Forester driven by Marcy Hans, of Mifflinburg.
Hans was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury. Sharma was not injured.
Hit and run
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A vehicle fled the scene after troopers said it struck a 2014 Ford Focus.
The incident occurred at 4 p.m. April 8 at Family Dollar, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Assault
SELINSGROVE — During a physical altercation, troopers said a 14-year-old girl damaged a lamp fixture, valued at $50.
A 59-year-old Selinsgrove woman and a 62-year-old Selinsgrove man were listed as victims in the case.
The incident occurred at 10 a.m. April 9 along South Front Street, Selinsgrove.
Burglary
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Someone broke into the home of a 67-year-old Selinsgrove man, stealing a table saw valued at $300, a chop saw valued at $300 and a drill valued at $100.
The incident occurred between 9 a.m. March 22 and 10 a.m. April 6 along Old Route 15, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Shamokin woman has been charged after allegedly stealing $24.15 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
Sarah Karpinski was charged following the alleged theft, which occurred at 12:42 p.m. April 5 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone punched a Pennsylvania lottery machine.
The incident occurred at 1:24 a.m. April 8 at Sheetz, 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An Allenwood man sustained a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:19 a.m. April 7 at Route 44 and Bower Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2020 General Motors Yukon driven by Chrstopher McDonough, 55, of Jersey Shore, struck a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Angela Tibolla, 37, of Allenwood as the Jetta attempted to pass a horse and buggy.
Both McDonough and Tibolla were uninjured. A passenger in Tibolla’s vehicle, John Tibolla, 59, of Allenwood, was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury. McDonough was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Two-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man sustained a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 3:23 p.m. April 7 along Country Club Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Mary Fish, 79, of Williamsport, struck a 2008 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by Casey Stewart, 22, of South Williamsport, at the intersection with Edercrest Road.
Stewart sustained a suspected minor injury. Fish, who was cited with stop signs and yield signs, was uninjured.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which a 23-year-old Williamsport man allegedly harassed a 2-year-old boy.
The incident occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. April 7 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old Williamsport man was cited following a physical altercation with a 75-year-old Williamsport woman.
The incident occurred at 12:48 p.m. April 7 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 37-year-old Montoursville man was charged after allegedly stealing $185.24 worth of merchandise from Sheetz, Muncy Creek Boulevard, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
The incident occurred between 2:41 and 2:50 p.m. April 7 at Sheetz.
State Police at Lamar Weapon possession on school property
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — A Central Mountain High School student was allegedly found to be in possession of a pocket knife while at school.
The knife was found by a school resource officer at 10:27 a.m. April 8 at 64 Keystone Central Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
