Newspaper slates second screening of documentary

MILTON — After a successful debut screening of "Reflections of Agnes," The Standard-Journal has schedule a second showing of its exclusive documentary.
A free screening will be held Friday, July 29, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton. The screening of the 1 hour, 15 minute documentary will begin at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30.
The screening will be held in The Youth Center. Those attending should enter through the same entrance as The Well Coffee House.
The documentary, recorded and produced by Adam Slother of The Standard-Journal staff, features interviews with more than 20 residents of Milton and surrounding communities who were impacted by the June 1972 Agnes flood.
Audio recordings from WMLP radio broadcasts of the flood are included in the production.
More than 100 people turned out for the June 24 debut of the documentary, held outdoors at the Milton Public Library.
