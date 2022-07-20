LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners did their part Tuesday in approving a fiscal year 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocation.
The $207,329 allocation was distributed to Buffalo Township for the Black Run Pumping Station ($97,110), Union County Housing Authority rehab ($80,219) and the Mifflinburg Woodland Estates Sewer Project ($30,000).
The total allocation amount included $42,100 in administrative costs.
To qualify for a CDBG allocation, a project needs to be spent for a low to moderate income area, affect the health and safety of a low income community or revitalize blight.
Other action by commissioners included awarding a low bid of $41,105 to Blaise Alexander of Lewisburg for a mini van to be used by the Children and Youth Department.
Final land development plan improvements were approved for Leon W. Martin and Marian S. Martin of Lewis Township.
A Statement of Work with Union County and Marshall and Swift/Boeckh, LLC for the Union County Assessment Office was approved for three years at $1,500 per year effective July 1.
A cooperation agreement with the Union County Hospital Authority and Evangelical Community Hospital for a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) was approved. A $900,000 grant is being sought for a chiller unit, part of the Evangelical Community Hospital Efficiency Initiative Project.
Commissioners authorized submission of a competitive bid application on behalf of Lewisburg Borough.
The municipality is seeking CDBG-CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) funding from 2020 for continued improvements to Hufnagle Park.
Lewisburg Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said the ongoing project would compliment recently-completed CDBG improvements to the park.
“It will replace the gazebo,” Lowthert told commissioners. “It will make that a much better musical and acoustical area for people to perform. It will also include a very large seating area and include sidewalks.”
Should more stringent social distancing among park patrons be needed, Lowthert said the improvements would provide the room needed.
Commissioners approved a request from Jay Fulkroad and Sons, Inc. to withdraw a bid submitted via PennDOT for the Union County bridge 9 rehabilitation project on Gray Hill Road in White Deer Township.
J.D. Eckman Inc., the next lowest responsible bidder on the project was awarded a $1.3 million bid for Union County bridge 9 rehab, contingent on review and approval by PennDOT.
Salary Board action included hiring Tre Botts as a correction officer in training effective July 12, Christy Shiffer was hired as a field assessor for the Union County assessor’s office and Anita Klock was hired as for a maintenance position for the county facilities department.
