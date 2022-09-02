Bucknell prof sees inflation link to loan forgiveness

Stacy Mastrolia

 MATT FARRAND/The Standard-Journal

LEWISBURG — Questions were inevitable after the recent proclamation that a portion of federal student loan debt will be forgiven.

Freeman College of Management Professor Stacy Mastrolia said sections of the announcement made by President Joe Biden were clear. The clear parts included income limits as well as the stipulation that forgiveness is only going to be available to individuals making less $125,000 or couples making less than $250,000 per year.

Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.