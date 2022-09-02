LEWISBURG — Questions were inevitable after the recent proclamation that a portion of federal student loan debt will be forgiven.
Freeman College of Management Professor Stacy Mastrolia said sections of the announcement made by President Joe Biden were clear. The clear parts included income limits as well as the stipulation that forgiveness is only going to be available to individuals making less $125,000 or couples making less than $250,000 per year.
However, the Bucknell University accounting professor said whether graduate school loans will be forgiven or debt from the Parent Plus program will be excused is not in the original document.
“Nothing is said about private loans,” Mastrolia added. “The government can’t tell the Bank of America that they can’t collect a debt that they have a contract for. The only thing the president can forgive is student loan debt. He can’t forgive anything else.”
Similarly, there was neither a mention of the cost of the forgiveness program nor its potential impact on inflation.
Mastrolia said bipartisan think tanks have been putting out numbers estimating the cost of forgiveness program is between $300 billion and $700 billion.
“What that means is that over the next 10 years, (an) amount of money instead of being paid to the government is available to be spent on goods and services,” Mastrolia added. “So if people have more money to spend on goods and services, then normally, price increases follow because the demand outstrips the supply and prices go up.”
Mastrolia said when individuals are not paying back debt but buying goods and services the trend will probably add to inflation.
“President Biden saying people can now use this money to start businesses or buy houses just adds more to the already inflated housing environment,” Mastrolia said. “Not that they shouldn’t be buying houses, that is not a judgement call. It is just the math of it all.”
Mastrolia said it has nearly been two years since anyone has paid for a federal student loan. It has likely been factored into people’s budgets.
“(Since December), the savings rate has been declining,” Mastrolia said. “I think we are saving less than we did on average. I don’t see data that shows people are saving more or differently.”
Mastrolia suspects there are some out there who have been saving for their student loans even if there has been a pause in the requirement to pay. She said the pause, which started soon after March 2020, was imposed at a time when people were not working due to the shutdown and unemployment insurance systems were backed up.
Mastrolia was suspicious of the Biden administration’s statement that the current pause on student loan payment would be the final one. A flood of requests for income certification submitted to the federal Department of Education could be an obstacle.
“Twenty or 30 million people are going to have to work this through with the Department of Education,” Mastrolia concluded. “The Department of Education just found about it last Wednesday as well.”
Questions of the directive started soon after it was announced. Critics claimed the action encroached on the powers granted the legislative branch in the Constitution.
Supporters said relief offered by the action was in line with the 2003 HEROES Act which grants the administrative branch the option of offering relief of virtually any kind during a time of war or national emergency.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
