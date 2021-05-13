MILTON — Construction is moving at a brisk pace at the rear of the Milton Area High School as a $14.1 million project to renovate the athletic stadium, and build a wellness facility, continues.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan provided an outline this week on the recent progress of the project, which broke ground in April.
According to information provided by Keegan, the following work is currently underway: Excavating the area of footings for the home bleachers; constructing the exterior wall framing of the concession stand; initial instillation of underground plumbing and electric for restrooms; the pouring of concrete slabs and footers; excavating select areas for a retaining wall; select HVAC piping demolition; and completing stadium light and speaker bases.
Keegan said the following work will soon begin: Relocation of select existing utilities; installation of pier footings at the ticket booths; block work for the concession stand and restroom; excavate footing areas for the wellness facility; installing footing rebar; constructing exterior wall framing for restrooms; rough grading of the football field; and re-installing the visitor’s bleachers.
The stadium, which will feature a turf field and all-weather track, is expected to be completed by the start of the 2021-2022 athletic season. The 18,495-square-foot wellness facility is expected to be completed at a later time.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, of Dillsburg, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
In addition, the board voted to purchase a 2,500-person capacity bleacher system and press box from Southern Bleacher, of Texas, for $965,000.
SitelogIQ has been contracted to handle construction management.
In addition to providing a construction update, Keegan also updated the district’s capital campaign.
During the April 1 groundbreaking ceremony, board members Brett Hosterman said the campaign had reached have of its $1 million goal.
Hosterman said funds raised will benefit four areas: Athletics, the arts, Career and Technical Education, and hunger and nutrition.
As part of the campaign, board Vice President Kevin Fry said during the groundbreaking that Milton Savings Bank is sponsoring a new scoreboard for the athletic facility. Pinpoint Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the wellness center.
Keegan this week said the quiet phase of the campaign is “winding down,” with the district preparing to move into the community phase.
“In the fall of 2021, we are planning a capital campaign celebration recognizing all of our donors for their generosity,” Keegan said. “Every gift does matter.”
Anyone interested in contributing to the campaign should contact Keegan at 570-742-7614 ext. 2006.
