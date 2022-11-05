District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers have filed misdemeanor DUI and unsafe driving, as well as summary careless driving and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway charges against a New Columbia woman.
Troopers allege Cassandra M. Smith, 23, was spotted leaving her lane of travel twice and almost hitting a road sign on Oct. 1, 2022 just after one a.m. on Crossroads Drive in Kelly Township.
Police said they pulled Smith over and detected a strong smell of alcoholic beverage on Smith's breath. A blood test reportedly showed Smith blood alcohol level to be .119%
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — State Police say a Juniata County woman has been charged with retail theft from the Leiwsburg Walmart, and she operating a vehicle without a license.
Troopers allege Michele L. Leon, 40, of McAlisterville, tried to return items she had falsely purchased and taken off the store's shelves, but was denied because her driver's license was suspended. Police allege Leon also left the store with a new pair of boots she had removed the tags from, put them on her feet and walked out of the store without paying.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
MILTON — Multiple driving under the influence-related counts have been filed against a 54-year-old Riverside man as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:21 a.m. Sept. 9 along Mahoning Street, Milton.
James Milligan has been charged with driving under the influence (four counts), exceed 35 mph, driving without a license and operating privilege suspended.
After being clocked driving 44 mph in a 5 zone, troopers said Milligan exhibited signs of impairment. His blood allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines.
DUI
MILTON — Driving under the influence and related counts have been filed against Frances Clark, 56, of Cemetery Road, Milton, as the result of a crash which occurred at 11:18 p.m. July 1 at 119 Maple Ave., Milton.
Clark has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, drivers required to be licensed and careless driving.
Police said a vehicle driven by Clark sideswiped a van and struck a porch. Clark was allegedly found to be driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .219%.
DUI
MILTON — Robert Deitrick, 35, of Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts, disregard traffic lane and fail to yield right as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 8:19 p.m. Sept. 6 along Broadway Street, Milton.
Deitrick was allegedly found to be driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .115%
DUI
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence and related charges have been filed against Angela Walter, 57, of Main Street, Watsontown, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 8:36 p.m. Aug. 27 at Cemetery Road and Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
After exhibiting signs of impairment, Walter allegedly had her blood test positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
Prohibited acts
MILTON — Victoria Rolon, 36, of Los Angeles Street, Springfield, Mass., has been charged with prohibited acts (three counts) as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 3:21 a.m. Oct. 1 at Broadway and South Front streets, Milton.
Police said Rolon was found to be in possession of a commercial THC concentrate, metal grinder, rolling papers and mushrooms.
DUI
MILTON — A transient has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of marijuana.
Shayne Faulkner, 21, of the Northumberland County Jail, Coal Township, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts).
Police said they responded at 9:41 a.m. Aug. 16 to 711 Hepburn St., Milton, to check on the status of a reported transient. Faulkner was allegedly found to be in possession of a jar of marijuana, grinder and multiple smoking devices.
