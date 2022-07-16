Marriage licenses
• Anthony Seibert, 38, of Milton, and Amy Kurutz, 35, of Milton.
• Angela Houseknecht, 46, of Milton, and Nathan Bernintende, 47, of Milton.
• Tyler Herbster, 25, of Mount Carmel, and Morgan Erdley, 30, of Mifflinburg.
• Mikayla Dietrich, 24, of Herndon, and Tanner Spatzer, 25, of Herndon.
• Emily Worrall, 22, of Northumberland, and Jacob Lenhart, 24, of Northumberland.
• Stanley Wariki, 81, of Shamokin, and Leta Speyer, 87, of Ranshaw.
• Rosemary Tom, 54, of Herndon, and Ricky Buckles, 62, of Herndon.
• Starla Hartsfield, 32, of Northumberland, and Robert Lenker, 37, of Northumberland.
• Danisha Miranda, 22, of Sunbury, and Jesus Rodriguez, 22, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Stone Fortress Residential LLC to Earl L. Bingaman and Wendy L. Bingaman, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $55,000.
• Edward Bearce and Susan Bearce to Dakota Bearce, property in Milton, $115,000.
• Joseph Hrubos and Christina Hrubos to Bret R. Anderson and Christina L. Andrson, property in Milton, $1.
• Paul S. Dubendorf and Christine L. Dubendorf to Thor R. Edmiston and Christine Edmiston, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Jason Yarnell and Katherine L. Yarnell to Kirsten L. Minnick and Navarra J. Minnick, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Eli K. Dehart and Kathryn A. Dehart to David P. Clemens and Linette M. Azinger, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Valerie B. Hauck to Deanna B. Yoder and Elizabeth R. Yoder, property in Delaware Township, $185,000.
• Donna J. Stassner and Donna J. Napp to Napp Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Donna J. Napp, David Strassner trustee and Dana Bruckhart trustee, property in Milton, $1.
• Wendy Erb to Don G. Edwards Jr. and Nancy A. Edwards, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Donald Deivert to W&L Sports Cars Inc., property in Point Township, $1.
• Maryan Kraynak, Raymond J. Kraynak by agent and Raymond D. Kraynak agent to Russell A. Jones, property in Kulpmont, $35,000.
• JMR Enterprises to Infinite Property Centuries LLC, property in Kulpmont, $18,500.
• Teresa M. Brunnelson to Scott Ross, property in Coal Township, $13,000.
• Jean L. Crago to Cole Fegley, property in Ralpho Township, $220,000.
• Byron F. Chaundy and Madelyn A. Chaundy to Byron F. Chaundy and Madelyn A. Chaundy, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Byron F. Chaundy and Madelyn A. Chayndy to Arthur Chaundy, Byron F. Chaundy and Madelyn A. Chaundy, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Kevin D. Kulp and Sheri A. Kulp to Kevin D. Kulp and Sheri A. Kulp, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Aaron N. Baumgartner and Duangkamol Pengkrajarng to David F. Baumgartner and Wanda K. Baumgartner, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• William C. Hackenberg II and Tammy M. Hackenberg to William C. Hackenberg II, property in Northumberland, $1.
• William C. Hackenberg II and Tammy M. Hackenberg to William C. Hackenberg II, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Gilbert A. Murray to Mireya Montilla Perez, property in Mount Carmel, $28,000.
• Jason A. Repko to Jason A. Repko and Nicholas A. Stancavage, property in Mount Carmel Township, 41.
• Jason A. Repko and Sherry Lynn Repko to Jason A. Repko and Nicholas A. Stancavage, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Steven Adam Matusz and Johna Marie Matusz to Steven Adam Matusz, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Jason Repko to Jason A. Repko and Nicholas A. Stancavage, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Jason A. Repko to Jason A. Repko and Nicholas A. Stancavage, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Carol Lynn Bills and Carol Lynn Matejick to Mireya Montilla Perez, property in Kulpmont, $13,000.
• Lisa Klimek to PKS Property Solutions LLC, property in Coal Township, $11,500.
• Camaplan Self Directed IRA LLC to Camaplan Administrator FBO R080521 02 IRA, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Jordan D. Ambrose and Madeline Ambrose to Kelly Reigle, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• John Eccker and Lisa C. Roszko to Robert H. Grogan and Donna M. Grogan, property in Coal Township, $13,000.
• John Moser and Tammy J. Moser to Shawn Bowers, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Milkyway Holdings LLC to Ashley Geleskie, property in Coal Township, $101,350.
• Cindy L. Shamp to Jill D. Yerger, Kiley Moyer and Deborah Moyer, property in Point Township, $179,000.
• Marianne D. Williams to Arthur A. Hower IV and Alexcis S. Coningsby, property in Ralpho Township, $306,000.
• Marion C. Walt to Geidy Pereira, property in Shamokin, $58,500.
• Claude W. Raudenbush and Sharon . Raudenbush to Gary L. Thomas and Aimee B. Thomas, property in Shamokin, $36,000.
• David M. Slotterback and Elizabeth A. Slotterback to Elizabeth A. Slotterback, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Paul. J. Gaughan Jr. estate and Deborah Pennybacker individually and executrix to Russell C. Feese and Patricia M. Feese, property in Coal Township, $15,000.
• William J. Ridner, Lynn D. Ridner and James V. Ridner to Joy L. Kimsal, property in Kulpmont, $87,500.
• SITU Realty LLC to Milka Gomez, property in Mount Carmel Township, $5,000.
• Baytay LLC to Milka Gomez, property in Mount Carmel, $5,000.
• Joseph Raymond Ball Jr. estate and Joseph R. Ball III administrator to Coal Region Real Estate LLC, property in Coal township, $20,000.
• Douglas O. Hummel and Amanda Hummel to Quentin E. Hummel, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Daniel J. Skonecki, Erin E. McMahon and Erin E. Skonecki to David A. Bressi, property in Mount Carmel Township, $210,000.
• Glenn Stefanovige and Sandra L. Stefanovige to Andrew D. Wertz, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Robert Strahan to David E. Strahan and Sally Strahan, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Melissa K. Will and Melissa K. bauer to Lisa Harrison, property in Mount Carmel, $105,000.
• Magic Minds LLC to Leonardo Garcia Moreno, proprtyin Marion Heights, $5,500.
• Tiffany T. Propst and David A. Propst to Matthew C. Malone, property in Point Township, $1.
• Anthony S. Oteri Jr. to Ervin L. Lapp, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $650,000.
• Joan Sattler Revocable Trust and Joan E. Sattler trustee to Rocio Elinore Ruth Sattler, property in Shamokin, $1.
• William C. Hackenberg and Tammy M. Hackenberg to Tammy M. Hackenberg, property in Northumberland, $1.
• William C. Hackenberg and Tammy M. Hackenberg to Tammy M. Hackenberg, property in Northumberland, 41.
• Jeremiah H. Troxell and Jennifer L. Troxell to Natashea A. McRales, property in Coal Township, $85,000.
• John S. May to Michael J. McLaughlin and Jennifer A. McLaughlin, property in Shamokin, $8,000.
• Elden N. Bloom II and Joanne Bloom to Charles Dewayne Reitenbach, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Norman E. White II to Caressa Walker, property in Mount Carmel, $5,000.
• Ervine E. Smucker and Marian Smucker to Mervin Lapp and Nancy Lapp, property in Jackson Township, 41.
• Marvine Shock estate and Jodie E. Armstrong administratrix to Keith F. Latshaw and Wanda Latshaw, property in Washington Township, $9,600.
• Denise Ann Klinger and Dennis L. Klinger to Jose Antonio Pacheco Hernandez and Kiaraliz Vazquez Torres, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Kimnberly V. Fenton and Jeffrey Fenton to Bonnie L. Cvejkus, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
Derry Faraguna to Thomas A. Reed, property in Coal Township, $111,000.
• Jerry L. Freet and Deborah M. Freet to Jesse Shambach, Michael W. Shambach and Jill Shambach, property in Sunbury, $35,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.