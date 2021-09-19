BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania College of Education and the McDowell Institute will hold a program addressing the social, emotional, and behavioral needs of students Wednesday, Sept. 22.
The program will feature two sessions, a professional development seminar at 3 p.m., and an evening discussion with Susan McDowell, founder of the McDowell Institute, at 6:30 p.m. Registration is not required for either event.
The title of the professional development session is "Supporting Students through Trauma-Informed Practice" and will feature three micro-sessions. All sessions will be held in the McCormick Center, room 1316.
The sessions will focus on:
• 3 p.m., Translating Trauma-informed Practice into the Classroom: The Baker's Dozen
• 3:30 p.m., Exploring Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Skills: Hands-on session that delves into various ways to instruct the core SEL competencies
• 4, PDE Research Award on Educator Preparedness to recognize and address trauma and emotional distress in students.
At 6:30 p.m., a discussion focused on "Education in a Traumatic World" will be held in McCormick Center, room 1303. The discussion will feature Susan McDowell and Danielle Empson, director of the McDowell Institute. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Daryl Fridley, Dean of the College of Education. A dessert reception will be held following the event.
For more information, contact the McDowell Institute at: checkman@bloomu.edu.
