WATSONTOWN — Jack Valentine Metzler, was born at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 19 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. He is the son of Renee Onawa Metzler and Nevin Eugene Metzler, of Watsontown.
Jack’s grandparents are Earl and Frances Martin of Lewisburg, Donald Metzler of West Milton and the late Carol Metzler.
