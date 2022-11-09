MIFFLINBURG — Students of the Mifflinburg Area School District may soon be travel savvy.
The Mifflinburg Area School District school board voted Tuesday night to approve the creation of a Travel Club at the high school. The first trip by the Travel Club was also approved, to Switzerland and Italy in 2025. The trip is expected to be for 12 days with stops in Switzerland, Venice, Rome and Pompei.
Also approved at the meeting was an agreement with the Luzerne County Community College to provide dual enrollment at the high school.
The purpose of the dual enrollment program is to allow eligible high school students to gain a jumpstart on their higher education experience, at Luzerne County Community College. Students must be high school juniors or seniors to participate in the program and must maintain a minimum 2.0 high school GPA and demonstrate readiness for college-level coursework in the intended subject area of study.
Credits earned from the dual enrollment program could be applied at a number of area universities, including Bloomsburg, Penn State and Susquehanna.
• Hiring: Miranda Myer, ESL aide, $12 per hour; Bernadett harris, aide, $13.30 per hour; Susan Reigel, aide, $13.30 per hour; Brittney Golfieri, health and physical education teacher, $53,000.
• The following resignations and retirements: Jordan Teed, MDS teacher; and Keith Finck, maintenance.
• The following coaches: Lacey Delosier, assistant winter cheerleading; Ron Hernandez, head varsity softball; Mark Reitz, head varsity boys track; Jeff Kiss, head varsity girls track; Tom Church, head varsity baseball; Matt Wells, head varsity boys tennis; and Robert Hamm, head varsity girls lacrosse
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
