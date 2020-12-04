SELINSGROVE — A virtual presentation of the annual Susquehanna University Christmas Candlelight Service will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. online at www.susqu.edu/candlelight.
The event established in 1966 includes candle lighting and carols, as well as traditional readings, songs and prayers in celebration of the season.
The Rev. Scott Kershner, university chaplain, will preside over the service, with appearances by Susquehanna President Jonathan Green, Lynn Buck, first lady, and other special guests.
The service will also feature numerous student ensembles from the Department of Music, including the University Choir, Chamber Singers, Handbell Choir and Brass Ensemble.
The university encouraged viewers to donate directly to the Snyder County Coalition for Kids in place of the food donation collected at in-person performances.
