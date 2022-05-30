HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) has been rewarded $18,323 in grant funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to install learning stations addressing water, climate change and food insecurity at Camp Small Valley in Dauphin County.
GSHPA will use the funds to provide hands-on activities, creek investigations and opportunities to implement the Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience (MWEE) framework.
GSHPA’s environmental learning stations were one of 63 projects selected by the DEP to receive funding to address environmental justice, climate change and/or water quality. The funds fall under the Environmental Education Grants Program which mandates setting aside 5% of pollution fine and penalties collected by the DEP annually for environmental education in Pennsylvania. Since its inception, the DEP has awarded more than $12.3 million in environmental education grant funding to support 2,135 projects.
