LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of June classes.
The following will be held:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Prepared Childbirth Class: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 8 through June 29, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Newborn Care: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Child Safety Seat Checks: At the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, or 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at The Miller Center.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at The Miller Center.
• Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR Class: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Miller Center.
• AARP Smart Driver: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, at the Miller Center.
• Safe Sitters: Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., Selinsgrove.
• Wellness 360 Active Aging Network, Healthy Eating: An Anti-Inflammation Approach, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at The Miller Center, Room D/E.
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Miller Center.
To register for classes and pay fees, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
