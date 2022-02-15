Watsontown resident expresses concern over electric bills

WATSONTOWN — A United States Navy veteran is vowing to contact the Department of Veterans Affairs over what she believes to be unfair electric rates charged by the Borough of Watsontown.
Lisa Fox, who identified herself as a veteran, addressed Watsontown Borough Council Monday over concerns with her electric bill.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett recently explained the borough has been serving as the electric provider to its residents since 1897. Residents are charged 20.43 cents for the first 400 kilowatt hours used each month, and 16.12 cents for additional kilowatt hours. A $10.66 per month customer service charge is also included on bills.
According to Jarrett, the borough has not increased its electric rates since 2014.
Fox, who recently purchased a house near the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the borough, told council she’s contesting the electric rates, and the amount of electricity she’s being charged for using.
Fox said she was “shocked, floored and flabbergasted” to receive her first electric bill, for $348.
“I called the borough, I cried,” she said. “At first, this was about my usage. I was told there’s not much I could do.”
Fox said the home came with all of its appliances. She noted purchasing a new refrigerator, for $1,400, in an effort to curb her electric usage.
According to Fox, her second electric bill was for $579.
“I am going to pay this,” she said. “If I don’t, I’m going to have a lien placed on my property.
“I did not come to Watsontown to cause a problem,” Fox continued. “I just wanted to buy a house… I did not budget $6,000 per year for my electric bill.”
Brent Frey, the borough’s Department of Public Works foreman, said his department has been working with Fox in an effort to identify potential issues with her electric usage.
According to Frey, Fox recently went from using 1,000 kilowatt hours per week to 425.
“We didn’t change the meter,” he said. “You changed what you did inside.”
Several residents spoke in defense of the borough, noting they feel utility rates are fair and that budget plans are offered for residents with financial needs.
Council member Dennis Confer told Fox she should’ve been aware the borough is the utility provider for residents.
“You didn’t do your homework before you bought your house,” he said. “We did not raise our electric (rates) since 2014.”
Fox said an electrician will be examining her house this week. Council President Greg Miller asked Fox to bring the results of that study to the borough to review.
As Miller said it was time to move on to other business, Fox said she will be contacting the Department of Veterans Affairs over the matter.
“I am not going to take this,” she said.
In business actions, council approved:
• The JesVic 5K to be held at 9 a.m. June 4, in the borough.
• The Warrior Run Area Fire Department carnival to be held June 13-17 in the Watsontown Memorial Park, with the fire department having access to the park the week before and the week after for setup and teardown.
• Purchasing a T-Tag dump truck for the Department of Public Works, for $103,751, and selling an old truck on the Municibid website.
