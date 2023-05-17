WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) has confirmed that the borough's community-wide yard sales will be held Saturday, Sept. 23.
"It's always the fourth Saturday, usually that's the last Saturday," said Diana Johnson, a volunteer with WABA.
She noted that there's some confusion in the community about the date of this year's sales as this September has five Saturdays.
"Somehow, there's (incorrect) information out there," Johnson said, of the date of the sales. "We're getting inundated with phone calls and emails. People are confused (about the date)."
She said the community becomes filled with people — even some from out of state — who take in the sales each year.
Johnson and Brendi Brooke are co-chairs of the community-wide yard sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.