BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum has announced it has received a $27,500 grant from the PPL Foundation. These funds will support fostering a generation of female mentors in STEM. The title of the program is, "Student to volunteer to employee to leader to advocate: Fostering a generation of female mentors in STEM".

The program aims to develop emergent female voices in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) with the goal of producing young women who will act as STEM ambassadors at the many events and programs the museum produces.

