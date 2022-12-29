HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is raising the alarm about the high rate of a treatable sexually transmitted infection among pregnant women and women of childbearing age.

The rate of syphilis among women of childbearing age in Pennsylvania has reached the highest level since the early 1990s, rising to 211 in 2021, up from 29 in 2010.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

