LEWISBURG — Three area health systems have reported administering the COVID-19 vaccination to thousands of employees thus far.
As of Dec. 28, 5,900 employees of the Geisinger Health System have received the vaccination.
At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, nearly 1,000 front-line health care workers have received the COVID-19 vaccination.
As vaccinations continue to be administered to professionals working with UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, the health system expects all front-line health care workers who wish to be vaccinated will have received the vaccination by the end of January.
Brian Wolfe, Evangelical Community Hospital’s vice president for Clinic and Physician Practices, said the hospital received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination on Dec. 15. Front-line health care workers started to receive the vaccination the following day.
“To date as part of Phase 1A set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 836 Evangelical employees have chosen to receive the vaccine,” Wolfe said. “Another 145 medical professionals affiliated with but not employed by Evangelical (received) doses.”
The hospital currently employs nearly 1,900 people.
On Wednesday, Dec. 30, the remaining doses of the first shipment will be given to local emergency medical services workers.
“The operational distribution of those doses is being managed through the Union County Emergency Management Agency,” Wolfe noted.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, those who received the first vaccination will receive the second dose needed to complete the vaccination process.
“At this time, all organizations that receive the vaccine are following the COVID-19 Interim Vaccination plan issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for distribution,” Wolfe said. “The hospital has not been given notice by the state if or when it will receive another shipment of the vaccine to administer to additional health care workers.”
Wolfe said the hospital has received multiple inquiries asking when the vaccinations will be available for the community at large.
“Evangelical has not been provided any guidance from the state as to when the process of making vaccinations available to the general public will happen, how they will be distributed or if hospitals will be utilized in the process,” he said.
Amber Depew, UPMC’s director of Public Relations, said its health care workers are continuing to receive the vaccination.
“We’re vaccinating front-line employees first, then working through the remainder of our health care workers based on priority groupings,” she said. “Those who were first to receive the initial dose of the vaccination will receive the second dose late next week.”
She said all front-line workers who wish to receive the vaccination should have it by the end of January.
“We anticipate our first allocation of the Moderna vaccine next week to begin vaccinations to our UPMC Senior Communities staff and residents,” Depew said.
At Geisinger, Media Relations Specialist Joe Stender said the health system is focusing on vaccinating its employees.
“We will administer the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as we can and as quickly as supplies allow to employees who are able to receive the vaccine at a Geisinger facility,” he said.
Stender added that it will be “well into 2021” before enough people have received the vaccination to allow for loosening of preventive recommendations.
“We must continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings... and practice good hygiene,” he said. “This still applies even after receiving the COVID vaccine.”
