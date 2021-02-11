MILTON — A carry-out only fish dinner will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- The Latest: Another postponement for Louisville men's hoops
- Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network debuts January 2022
- Children's museum expands hours
- The Latest: Trump lawyer says House presentation 'offensive'
- Sheriff: Man set off bombs during Minnesota clinic attack
- Law enforcement diversity may improve policing, study shows
- New trial in ex-football hero's killing can't be for murder
- Autoworkers face uncertain future in an era of electric cars
Most Popular
Articles
- Police identify I-80 homicide victim
- Milton man to audition for 'The Voice'
- Frances S. Bower
- Dallas, Texas, man arrested in connection with Va. woman's homicide
- State police seeking information related to woman found dead
- I-80 death investigation ongoing
- Pedestrian killed in Monroe Township crash
- Gail I. Donahue
- Milton board learns of athletic masking concerns
- Aida A. Deitrick
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.