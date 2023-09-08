Library marking Digital Inclusion Week

Digital Literacy Coordinator Sandy Hornberger helps library patron Melanie Simms navigate the internet. Computer basics such as searching the Internet is just one of the topics Hornberger will cover during Digital Inclusion Week.

 PROVIDED BY JACKIE DZIADOSZ/UNION COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEM

MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg will be participating in Digital Inclusion Week, a initiative aimed at promoting digital equity and fostering inclusivity within the community.

From Oct. 2-6 the library will be hosting a series of special events designed to educate, empower, and celebrate the advantages of digital inclusion.

