A winter storm warning is in effect throughout the region until 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Light snowfall began Sunday morning and continued throughout the afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in State College, snowfall in Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Lycoming, Montour and Columbia counties will continue through today and tonight.
As much as 2 to 4 inches was expected overnight, with an additional 3 to 7 inches throughout the day today. The high today is expected to be around 29 with a low tonight of 25. Winds from the northeast, then north, are expected to range around 10 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph, forecasters noted.
Snowfall is expected to continue tonight with another 3 to 7 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service. A north wind of 14 mph is expected tonight with gusts up to 23 mph.
On Tuesday, cloudy conditions settle in with a high of 31 expected. Winds are expected to continue from the north around 15 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Conditions are expected to improve Wednesday with partly sunny skies and temperatures around freezing. Winds will subside.
