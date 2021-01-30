Ricketts Glen State Park is known throughout the region, state and even across state lines, mostly for its Falls Trail. Rightfully so. The amazing two dozen or so falls over the course of just seven miles is nothing short of stunning.
However, with winter upon us the Falls Trail is closed to all but those hikers with the proper equipment.
That doesn't mean there's nothing to see at the park. Several trails traverse different areas of the park and are open throughout the year. On a particularly brisk, sunny and windy day, the decision was made to re-visit one of my favorite loops — the Mountain Springs and Little Cherry Run trails.
Coming in at between five to six miles — depending on how much trekking off trail you choose to do — this gem is hidden in clear sight. While it has enjoyed more foot traffic since the pandemic, it is still a rather lightly traveled trail on the north side of the park, especially compared to the Falls Trail.
If you take the main entrance to the park, drive to the Beach Lot No. 2 for parking. From there, backtrack just a bit and begin your hike on the trail marked "Falls Trail" that takes you into the woods and alongside a park roadway leading to cabins. About a half mile in, you'll take a left where the Falls Trail (clearly marked closed) juts to the right. Soon you'll see the old dam and another intersection.
From there, take Mountain Springs Trail to the right. Blazed red, this trail is rocky, boggy and takes a slight downward trajectory through some hemlock groves that feature impressive boulders and rock formations. While everything is under a blanket of snow and ice now, this hike is boggy during the spring and summer months, so be prepared. Immediately to your right is a nice cascade of falls fed from the old Lake Leigh.
There's only several hundred feet in elevation over the course of this miles-long trail, and no extreme ups or downs.
After about another half mile or more, you'll come to another intersection. The Mountain Springs Trail takes the left fork and the Old Bulldozer Trail the right. Both are blazed red, so be warned. The left fork features a little footbridge. Continue left over the bridge.
Here is where the trail begins winding through more hemlock groves and takes little ups and downs as you make your way east toward Bowmans Creek. As the trail takes a northward turn, you'll soon hear the creek. Once you pass the intersection where Mountain Springs Trail continues south, stay to your left and you'll hear a falls in the distance. This is a great spot to jump off and explore the run that flows through some large rock formations. There's even a small falls in the area. It's only about 150 yards off trail.
As you continue north, the trail takes a left turn and Little Cherry Run Trail (blazed yellow) continues northward. A one-mile connector to Cherry Run Trail, which takes you west back to the parking area, it follows Little Cherry Run as it flows through an impressive gorge.
There are two footbridges along this section of trail along with several cascades and small falls. The sound is amplified in sections of the gorge, which soars over you on both sides of the run. This area is one of the most picturesque sections of the park aside from the stunning falls along the Falls Trail.
Massive rock formations, old- and new-growth hemlock and of course the run itself make this section of the park a must-see for those who enjoy time outdoors. During the winter months, the rock formations feature impressive icicles and the snow blankets rocks as the gorge rises around you.
Micro-spikes can be helpful along sections of these trails, but aren't absolutely necessary so long as you use an abundance of caution and avoid icy declines and inclines along the trail. Finding your footing in snowy areas is relatively easy as it is not a heavily trafficked area.
Despite what most think, this winter has not been especially cold, so not every crossing is frozen. Given that, use caution when you see water or a thin sheet of ice. A walk with wet feet two to three miles into the forest is not fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.