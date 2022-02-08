TURBOTVILLE — Eleven students and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, according to the Warrior Run School District’s online dashboard.
The following cases are reported, as of Monday:
• Turbotville elementary: One student positive; and one staff member positive.
• Middle school: Three students positive; and two staff members positive.
• High school: Seven students positive; and one staff member positive.
The Milton Area School District’s dashboard lists no student cases, as of Monday. One staff member is listed as testing positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, with five being quarantined.
