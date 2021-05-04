MIFFLINBURG — Buffalo Township supervisors hoped neighboring municipalities would do what they did over a year ago and raise their fire protection taxes.
Joseph Wise, Buffalo Township supervisor chair, said his board raised the township fire protection tax from .27 mills to .30 mills for the 2020 fiscal year. It was the first such increase since 1987. Figures supplied by the township noted the increase generated about $15,300 in additional revenue.
“I will say that Mifflinburg did a very good job of taking care of the finances to control that for that period of time,” Wise said. “But I also know that equipment costs a lot of money.”
Cancellation of traditional fundraisers, Wise added, offset the fire company’s income amid the pandemic. He suggested townships avoid use of COVID-19 money when possible and raise “their tax base” for the fire company.
Steve Walter, Mifflinburg Hose Company chief, and President Chuck Klose were on hand to acknowledge the township’s commitment and offer comment. Klose said the company is on a year-to-year basis with the municipalities served and has not had a “raise” in many cases for years.
Walter said call volume is up, noting that the company ran 60 calls in 1977. He said today they are being dispatched to far more calls. They could also include dispatches for trees down, motor vehicle crashes or the smell of sewer gas as well as fires.
“This is kind of the start we were looking for,” Walter noted. “I appreciate you going to bat and trying to nudge the other townships.”
Walter described the higher prices they face for equipment. He estimated a $495,000 aerial apparatus purchased in 1999 would cost slightly less than $1 million today. A 100-foot tower truck and some sort of an all-terrain vehicle for winter rescues could be on the horizon.
Wise called the Mifflinburg Hose Company a “wonderful fire company” and said the increase amounted to a $15 increase on a property at the median average value of $129,000. The increase in revenue generated was shared with other fire companies that serve Buffalo Township including the William Cameron Engine Company ($5,000), White Deer Township ($1,000) and New Berlin ($1,000).
Wise said it was not likely that the board would open discussion of a fire protection tax for the 2021 fiscal year. The increase in 2020 was the first such increase since 1997 and indication that the township was doing its part to support the fire company. Walter and Klose agreed and indicated they may take their request to the five other municipalities served by the company.
The township agreed to rename an unnamed private road. At the request of Union County, what was known as 430 Swartz Road will become Kuhns Lane with three numbered locations.
Wise noted signage was needed because of the presence of two or more dwellings in a subdivision.
Supervisors also agreed to look into hosting a handgun training course. Wise cited the current level of firearms ownership in the township.
“I think it would be a good program for people in our township,” Wise said. “There’s a lot of people buying pistols who don’t know how to use them.”
Wise said advertising would follow with the registration fee of the class. Suggestions for instructors included Scott Robinson of SR Tactical and the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Holding a separate class for women, it was also suggested, may encourage more women to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.