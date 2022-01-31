MILTON — Breakfasts are served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of each month at Milton American Legion Post 71, North Front Street, Milton.
The menu includes two eggs, home fries, toast, coffee or tea, juice, bacon or sausage and French toast.
For more information, call 570-742-4632.
