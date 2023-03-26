MILTON — More than two-dozen volunteers with the Milton Fire Department spent a few hours Friday, and the better part of the day Saturday, mixing batter, rolling peanut butter and placing a chocolate coating over approximately 3,000 Easter eggs.
Wayne Bieber, a volunteer with the department, said firefighters took pre-orders for the chocolate-covered peanut butter eggs. About 50 dozen will be available for purchase at the department's drive-thru Palm Sunday Ham Dinner.
The dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the fire station on Ridge Avenue.
Bieber noted that the dinner and egg sale are two important fundraisers for the department. Department volunteers first started making and selling the eggs three years ago.
"We weren't sure how well it was going to take off, and it really took off," Bieber said, adding that the number of eggs ordered has increased each year. "We need the people to support the fire department."
Bieber, and the other volunteers with the project, wouldn't share exactly how the eggs are made.
"We won't give away our recipe, that's a secret," Bieber said. "It was a passed-down family recipe, by one of our members."
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger was among the volunteers helping to make the eggs. She noted that she's a social member of the department.
"These people are all volunteers," Novinger said. "One of the things I can do is volunteer myself. While I'm not volunteering to run into a burning building, I can help make eggs."
She noted that the fire department provides a vital service to the community, and it's important to support the departments fundraising activities.
"Fundraising is very important because it helps alleviate some of the tax burden," Novinger said. "It helps support new equipment, apparatus."
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.