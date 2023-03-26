MILTON — More than two-dozen volunteers with the Milton Fire Department spent a few hours Friday, and the better part of the day Saturday, mixing batter, rolling peanut butter and placing a chocolate coating over approximately 3,000 Easter eggs.

Wayne Bieber, a volunteer with the department, said firefighters took pre-orders for the chocolate-covered peanut butter eggs. About 50 dozen will be available for purchase at the department's drive-thru Palm Sunday Ham Dinner.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

