DANVILLE — Former Geisinger surgeon Carl W. Konvolinka, M.D., is being recognized for his legacy of service to Geisinger's pediatric patients with an annual lectureship endowment.
Calling Konvolinka a "pioneer" in pediatric surgery at Geisinger, the Department of Pediatrics, Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital, and Geisinger's Surgery Institute have named a surgical lectureship endowment established by Barbara Benner Hudock as the Dr. Carl W. Konvolinka Annual Surgical Lectureship Endowment.
From 1967 to 1979, Konvolinka served as a general surgeon at Geisinger, where he also performed pediatric surgery. Through subsequent roles as director of the Surgical Residency Program and chair of the Department of General Surgery, Konvolinka's leadership and commitment were reflected in the crucial role he played in advancing Geisinger's pediatric surgery capabilities.
Konvolinka went on to serve as chair of the Department of Surgery at Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital in Johnstown, where he was instrumental in implementing cardiothoracic and trauma services. He later assumed the role of chair of the Department of Surgery at Guthrie in Sayre.
"An accomplished surgical leader and teacher, Dr. Konvolinka had a tremendous impact on his colleagues and the surgical residents he mentored. He was a pioneer of pediatric surgery at Geisinger, and for a lifetime of caring and innovation, we are honored to recognize Dr. Konvolinka with this legacy award," said Frank Maffei, M.D., Geisinger chair of Pediatrics.
Income from the endowment will support annual lectures that focus on innovative surgical practices. Topics will be selected by the chair of the Department of Surgery at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. The lectures will be designed for surgeons and surgical staff at Geisinger, as well as medical professionals from neighboring healthcare facilities.
Lectures will emphasize a different surgical specialty annually and will be facilitated by established physicians and surgeons, preferably nationally recognized in their surgical field.
