LEWISBURG — An agreement between Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger and the Department of Justice (DOJ) was affirmed Thursday by a federal court.
A news release issued by Evangelical noted the judgement in US District Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania, will allow Geisinger to maintain a minority investment in Evangelical. However, Geisinger’s minority investment in Evangelical was reduced to 7.5 percent.
The judgement was issued after more than a year of negotiations and resolved the underlying Department of Justice lawsuit from August 2020. Kendra Aucker, Evangelical president and CEO, said the agreement reaffirms the Union County-based institution’s ability to remain an independent, community hospital.
It was noted that Geisinger’s minority investment supports the PRIME (Patient Room Improvement, Modernization and Enhancement). The second phase of the project opened in June and includes a renovated critical care unit.
The investment also supports Evangelical’s transition to an integrated electronic medical record system and co-ownership of the Miller Center, a community-based resource which supports health and wellness.
The ruling also paved the way for Evangelical services to continue at tier 1 status in the Geisinger Health Plan, meaning individuals with that coverage will not face higher out-of-pocket costs when seeking care at Evangelical.
