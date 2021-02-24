Recreation commission selects concessionaire

WASHINGTONVILLE — Should the final approvals come through as anticipated, those who visit the Montour Preserve in 2021 will be able to rent non-motorized watercraft for use on Lake Chillisquaque.
During a meeting held Monday, Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) Director Bob Stoudt said the organization’s board of directors selected Riverside Adventure Company/Earthscapes to serve as a concessionaire at the preserve.
According to Stoudt, two companies submitted requests for proposals to serve as concessionaire, with the other company being SUPfit Yoga/Susquehanna Kayaks.
“The outfits were supposed to present ideas for how they were going to make concessions work at the Montour Preserve,” Stoudt explained. “They had to offer, for rent, unpowered watercraft... They had the option to offer, for rent, boating, fishing and picnic supplies, if they chose to.”
He said the Riverside Adventure Company/Earthscapes offered “more along the lines of what” MARC was looking for in a concessionaire.
He said the company plans to invest around $10,000 in a temporary storage facility to be placed at the preserve.
With the facility in place, those wishing to rent watercraft will be able to place an order online.
“You are given a code to unlock one of the lockers (in the storage area),” Stoudt explained. “You can get your kayak out and use it. When you return it, and lock it, that completes your transaction.”
Realizing the substantial startup costs to the concessionaire of the endeavor, Stoudt said MARC will receive little to no return on the project in 2021.
In years two and three of its contract with Riverside Adventure Company/Earthscapes, Stoudt said MARC will receive at least 5% of the company’s gross sales at the preserve. The amount MARC receives will be based on the volume of rentals.
Stoudt noted that the items being available for rent at the Montour Preserve is subject to the approval of the Montour County Zoning Hearing Board.
“As soon as May 1, if everything goes perfectly, we hope to have concessions available for the summer, through the end of October,” Stoudt said.
He did note that MARC has worked extensively with both Riverside Adventure Company/Earthscapes and SUPfit Yoga/Susquehanna Kayaks over the years.
Riverside Adventure Company/Earthscapes owner Dave Decoteau also once served as the MARC director.
Stoudt believes the rentals will be available for costs beginning at around $25 or $30 for several hours of use.
While the demand for watercraft rentals at the Montour Preserve has been high, Stoudt said the preserve has also been heavily used throughout the winter.
With the snowfall this winter, Stoudt said cross-country skiers have been asking for MARC to groom the trails at the preserve.
“The Chillisquaque Trail... is just spectacular (in the winter),” Stoudt said. “At the same time, our mountain biking friends are saying ‘is there any way you could groom the trails for mountain biking during the winter time?’”
As a result, MARC is considering purchasing a trail-grooming device.
“It’s almost like a mini snowmobile,” Stoudt said, of the device. “It has a really narrow base and is, essentially, 30-inches wide.”
He said the device tows a sled behind it which grooms the trails. The trail-grooming device costs around $4,500.
“We are now possibly looking at buying a trail groomer this year, if possible,” Stoudt said. “By next winter, we hope to be able to groom most of the trails.”
Also of note, Stoudt said the MARC board has approved starting a fundraiser through the Community Giving Foundation in order to move forward with plans to develop two asphalt pump tracks to be used by dirt biking enthusiasts. The tracks will be situated at Hopewell Park, located off of Route 11 near Danville.
Previously, the MARC board approved raising the $220,000 needed to finance the final design, engineering and construction of the track.
The timeline for the project is dependent on securing the necessary funding.
“We know when this thing’s built, it’s going to be tremendously popular,” Stoudt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.