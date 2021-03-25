MIFFLINBURG — It's hard to believe the Union County World War II Honor Roll is celebrating its 18th year this year.
The vision of Al Hess and the late Drew Machamer — both Navy veterans of World War II — the monument features the names of over 2,600 veterans of the war from Union County, and also includes tributes to veterans of Korea, Vietnam and the various Gulf wars.
Hess remembers first discussing the idea with Machamer, dating back to the mid-1990s. An honor roll used to exist in downtown Lewisburg, but was destroyed after it deteriorated, Hess noted. From that, he and Machamer – who died in 2005 — envisioned something better to honor those who served, and sacrificed.
"We talked briefly about it and the old, original honor roll," said Hess as he scanned the names of the honor roll. "The 1946 honor roll had roughly 1,300 names on it and that's as far as it got."
Discussion continued over the years and through research, which included 19 different sources, 2,260 names were collected.
Over the years funds were raised to support the $250,000 project.
The monument, which rests in the heart of the Mifflinburg Community Park between the Little League field and the community pool, was opened with a public dedication Nov. 8, 2003. The monument measures 45-feet long by eight-feet tall. Of the 2,260 names etched in bronze, 59 lost their lives in the war.
"That really did make us feel really, really good," said Hess of the dedication. "We were delighted with the accomplishment."
Upkeep is left largely to Hess, now in his mid-90s, and his son-in-law, Doug Walter, who oversees the annual Veterans Day ceremony held at the monument.
Volunteers, like Vietnam Veteran Buzz Meachum, assist with tasks, as well. The Shikelimo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently contributed $100 over the next 10 years to assist with maintenance at the site.
"We have a caretaker for the lawn, and bushes," said Hess. "We replace the flags twice a year."
Currently, the site needs edging to hold the bricks honoring local veterans. Hess would also like to see the decorative fencing and chains surrounding the monument replaced after years of weather have chipped away at the paint. The flags, honoring each branch of the military, as well as Old Glory and the POW/MIA flag, are replaced twice annually.
"We have no budget," said Hess. "We'd like to straighten up the walkways. They are dipping at the edges and we don't want to see that.
"We've never solicited funds. We just take care of things as they come."
Meachum spends time at the monument bringing life to the aging bricks, which can blacken over time. He also repainted the brick memorializing Medal of Honor recipient George Ramer, of Lewisburg, who was killed in action during the Korean War and rests in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
"Every time I come up here, I do a couple more," said Meachum. "It's very satisfying."
Meachum has cleaned over 400 area veterans' grave stones in addition to the work he's done at the monument, and other veterans' sites.
Purchase of a brick at the monument also assists with upkeep and maintenance. Bricks can be purchased for $55 through Al Hess, 1009 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837. To make a tax-deductible donation to support efforts at the honor roll, send a check to Hess and note it's for the World War II Honor Roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.