Editor's Note: This is the first in a two-part series on Lackawanna County native Joe Amato. The second part is scheduled to appear in the Feb. 13 edition of The Weekender.
MILTON — As he stood recently at the site of a housing complex under construction in Florida, a five-time National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Top Fuel drag racing champion with businesses interests in Milton highlighted some of the projects he's engaged in since retiring in 2000 as an internationally known drag racer.
Speaking via phone from Florida, Joe Amato said the construction project is the first his company — Joe Amato Properties — has been involved with in "The Sunshine State."
Amato maintains homes in North Palm Beach, Fla., and Moosic, Lackawanna County.
Prior to becoming a drag racing champion, Amato developed his business skills at an early age while growing up in Lackawanna County.
"I actually started out when I was 11 years old," Amato explained. "My father opened a speed shop. I was hanging around there and real active in the speed shop."
In his early teenage years, Amato started selling go-carts from the shop.
"I was the go-cart mechanic," he added. "I grew up around cars."
At 16, Amato dropped out of school when his father fell ill with heart problems and needed someone to operate the family business, A&A Speed Shop.
"I learned, at a really young age, cars, parts, racing," he said. "By the time I was 19, I had two auto parts stores going... I just kept going on and building it up."
While maintaining the businesses, Amato started drag racing in the region.
"I grew up a car guy, a business guy and evolved into a race-car guy," he said.
Eventually, Amato's auto parts store evolved into a wholesale business, Keystone Automotive Warehouse.
"That thing grew into a giant business," he said. "In '98 I ended it, sold my business, Keystone Automotive Warehouse, and cashed out there. I still raced for two more years."
Amato raced professionally from 1982 through 2000, when he retired due to eye problems. He racked up numerous accolades.
He claimed NHRA Top Fuel championships in 1984, 1988, 1990, 1991 and 1992.
After his retirement, Amato continued as an NHRA Top Fuel team owner through the 2005 season.
Although retired from racing, Amato didn't sit still for long.
"I've been one of those people that have a lot of energy," he said. "I can just do it. I can have a lot of balls in the air and make it work."
Now 76, Amato said after selling his Top Fuel team he quickly realized he wasn't suited for retirement.
"I was bored because I sold my other business," he said. "I started playing with real estate... I hired a couple people. We got one shop that was all beat up, we fixed that up. It led to the next and the next and the next.
"We end up (owning) six, seven shopping centers," Amato continued. "I did some housing development... I've always got stuff going."
Seven years ago, Amato said he teamed with several other business partners to purchase Custom Container Solutions.
The company — at the time based in Union County — produces roll-off, hook lift, and front- and rear-load steal containers for waste, recycling, scrap and environmental services industries. It is operated by Todd Vonderheid, one of Amato's partners in that business venture.
"We bought (Custom Container Solutions) and developed it," Amato explained. "It outgrew the facility we were at. We were on a farm."
In October 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Custom Container Solutions purchased the former Crest Homes property in the Milton Industrial Park. The site had been vacant since 2008.
The property, at 13.03 acres, received Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) status beginning in 2019.
Locations to receive KOZ status are exempt from paying property taxes for a 10-year period, as an incentive to spur development.
Amato noted the KOZ status as one of the features which made the property attractive to the business.
"We found this building and bought this building," he explained. "We are putting in an assembly line (for Custom Container Solutions). It's going to be a really good move."
According to the Joe Amato Properties website, additional warehouse and office space at the site remain available for lease, for $14,000 per month.
The listing notes that 35,875-square-feet of industrial/warehouse space, plus 10,000-square-feet of covered exterior storage space is available on site. The space includes 1,700-square-feet of office space.
Currently, Joe Amato Properties lists space available for lease at various shopping centers and buildings in Bloomsburg, Wilkes-Barre, Edwardsville and Harvey's Lake.
In part two, Amato will reflect on some of his racing memories, including rounding out his driving career with big wins at his home track.
