U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam Middle District of Pennsylvania Possessing contraband
WILLIAMSPORT — Christian Mendez-Castro, 29, of FCI Allenwood, entered a guilty plea to possessing contraband in prison.
The charge stemmed from an incident which occurred Nov. 19, 2019, when a correctional officer reported finding Mendez-Castro in possession of plastic sharpened into a knife, as well as papers soaked in synthetic cannabinoids.
The maximum sentence for possessing contraband in prison is five years in prison, three years supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a tractor-trailer crash which occurred at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 22 along Interstate 80, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2019 Volvo driven by James Cole, 48, of Bristol, was coming to a stop on the shoulder when the trailer tires slid on wet grass, causing the trail and a portion of the tractor to slide down a small embankment and overturn.
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Mya Snyder, 18, of Mifflinburg, sustained a suspected minor injury when troopers said a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta she was driving went off the roadway and struck a house after an unknown vehicle crossed into the path of her Jetta. The other vehicle then fled the scene.
The crash occurred at 2:27 p.m. Sept. 27 along Centerville Street, Center Township, Snyder County.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Jennifer Hoy, 47, of Millmont, reported her 2019 Nissan Armada being struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.
The incident occurred at 7:17 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Target parking lot, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
