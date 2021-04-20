LEWISBURG— A Bucknell University professor’s recently launched YouTube videos, Earth Day and sustainability became intertwined topics this week.
Prof. Chris Martine, David Burpee professor of plant genetics and research at Bucknell, said the most recent edition of “Plants are Cool, Too!” is about protecting biodiversity and habitats where interesting and rare things are.
Martine hosts the YouTube videos which have attracted thousands of viewers. Other topics have included visits to the National Tropical Botanical Garden in Hawaii, restoration of coal-area forests and a search for blue false indigo.
Martine said his interest in the world of plant life began as he grew up in Park Ridge, N.J.
“I grew up spending a lot of time outside,” he said. “I had a mother who gardened and a father who took me fishing. I think I just learned to love being outside. Nature became a place to go and relax and connect the world around me.”
His dad’s family was from Bronx, N.Y. and his mom’s family was from Jersey City, N.J. Martine was the first in his family to attend college and hadn’t considered a career in the natural world and its science until then.
“I grew up in the suburbs,” Martine said. “But I spent whole summers running around in creeks and digging around in the forest.”
Nature, as Martine put it, is “everywhere” even in developed areas where plants can grow through cracks in sidewalks. Of course, there are also special and fragile areas in need of care and protection by mankind.
“I think of it as our job to be stewards of that, to sort of recognize the special and the rare and try and take care of it,” Martine said. “The world is a lot more interesting and exciting when we keep all the players healthy and around.”
Earth Day, begun in 1970 and observed on April 22, is considered the birth of the modern environmental movement.
The idea for the day sprang from “teach ins” on college campuses and followed the blow-out of an offshore oil rig near Santa Barbara, Calif. News coverage of the disaster and its impact on wildlife was extensive.
Martine affirmed that Earth Day has made a difference through the years.
“It is not a big holiday that people necessarily plan for,” he said. “But because so many folks schedule activities and walks and education sessions around it, it really does amount to awareness being encouraged and I think that is never a bad thing.”
Sustainability as a field of study could also be attributed at least in part to what gave birth to Earth Day, along with Arbor Day, the tree-planting holiday observed on the last Friday of April.
“Adapting in Uncertain Times” was named the theme of the eighth Sustainability Symposium, presented by the Bucknell University Center for Sustainability and the Environment (BCSE). Sessions start online at 4 p.m. Friday, April 23 and continue through noon Saturday, April 24. Faculty, staff, students and community stakeholders will be brought together virtually to share research, teaching, creative works and collaborations.
A keynote panel discussion will include Allison Acevedo, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) director of environmental justice, Friar Michael Lasky, chairman of Franciscan Conventuals Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation Ministry and Franciscan Action Network president, Charles Lee, Environmental Protection Agency senior policy advisor for environmental justice and Sandy Spieler, founder and former director of In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre and the Annual Mayday Parade and Ceremony.
Planned topics include art and the environment, climate, community, ecosystems, energy, food, human rights, humanities and climate change, management and water.
While all of the presentations will be virtual, participants are urged to pre-register via bucknell.edu. Once registered, Zoom links for all sessions, will be sent.
