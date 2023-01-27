District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg Bad check
UNION TOWNSHIP — A bad check count has been filed against a Winfield man.
Police allege Shawn M. Koons, 49, in December tried to pay for $682 of home heating oil with a check he knew would bounce.
Firearms charge
UNION TOWNSHIP — A man who was allegedly found to be driving 90 mph on Route 15 in Union County has been charged with having an unregistered gun in his possession.
Troopers said Jacob A. Zerbe, 23, Shamokin, was pulled over Jan. 11 on Route 15 north near the intersection with Route 147 in Union Township, Union County.
He was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. He’s being charged with carrying a firearm without a license and speeding.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Retail theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Lancaster man has been charged with retail theft charges after police allege he stole three beers and drank them on site.
Troopers were called Jan. 14 Snappy’s after several customers allegedly watched Gregorio A. Silvente, 37, take three Coors Light cans from the cooler. He was allegedly found drinking them in the men’s restroom.
Possession
MIFFLINBURG — A Unityville man man has been charged as the result of a Sept. 16 incident at Sheetz, Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
While investigating a license plate violation, Timothy J. Little, 36, allegedly admitted to police that he was smoking methamphetamine. Police allegedly found a small container and smoking pipe in his possession.
He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operators privileges are suspended, not having insurance on his vehicle, and unauthorized transfer or use of registration.
Possession
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police have filed possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges as the result of an Aug. 27 traffic stop.
Police allege Christine M. Frater, 39, of Williamsport, was found with a set of scales, a small amount of marijuana, some needles and a cotton swab with methamphetamine residue on it.
State police at Milton Theft
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Cristina Tanner, 54, of Danville, reported the theft of an iPhone case, valued at $25.
The theft was reported at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 24 at 181 Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — William Hall, 23, of Summerfield, N.C., was charged with driving under the influence and drug possession as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 4:27 p.m. Jan. 1 at Route 11 and East Pine Street, Selinsgrove.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Tyler Bickhart, 22, of Winfield, was charged after troopers said he was found passed out in a 2012 Audi, and in possession of a huffing duster.
The incident occurred at 8:55 p.m. Jan. 24 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Following a foot pursuit which ended inside of a Giant supermarket, troopers said Corey White, 29, of Willow Street, was found to be in possession of items stolen from Ulta Beauty.
The incident occurred at 7:11 p.m. Jan. 24 along Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A stop sign, valued at $250, was reported as stolen.
The theft was reported at 8:56 a.m. Jan. 24 at West Pine Ridge and Pine Hollow roads, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
