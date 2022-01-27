Northumberland County Sentences
• Sean Mintzer, 32, of Locust Gap, a year probation and a $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct. Charges of flight to avoid apprehension, harassment and simple assault were withdrawn. He was charged by Mount Carmel Township police regarding an incident on April 6.
• Gregory Shiffer, 30, of Sunbury, probation with restrictive conditions for six months with house arrest and electronic monitoring for 30 days, and a $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI. Charges of DUI, damage to real property by motor vehicle, driving while license is suspended and careless driving were withdrawn. He was charged by Northumberland police regarding an incident on Aug. 25, 2020.
Shiffer received a concurrent sentence of probation with restrictive conditions for three years with house arrest and electronic monitoring for three months, license suspension for 18 months and a $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI. Charges of driving while license is suspended, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of operating a vehicle without rear lights were withdrawn. He was charged by Pennsylvania State Police regarding an incident on Dec. 13, 2020.
• Raymond Henderson, 41, of Gaithersburg, Md., probation for a year and a $100 fine plus costs for criminal trespass. Charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief were withdrawn. He was charged by Mount Carmel police regarding an incident on Sept. 2, 2017.
• Richard Neidig, 42, of Mount Carmel, probation for a year and a fine of $100 plus costs for fraud. A charge of operating a vehicle without registration was withdrawn. He was charged by Mount Carmel police regarding an incident on Sept. 10.
State Police At Selinsgrove 4-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a four-vehicle crash at 11:18 a.m. Jan. 21 along Route 104 at Troup Valley Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Gary Gibson, 65, of Harrisburg, was traveling south in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala which struck the rear of a vehicle driven by an unknown person who allegedly left the scene prior to police arrival. A third vehicle, a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Harold W. Reigel, 69, of Millmont, slowed upon witnessing the crash and was struck from behind by a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Patricia L. Dreese, 53, of Millmont, police added.
Gibson will be cited with following too closely, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:56 a.m. Jan. 21 along North Susquehanna Trail at Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Louis Paradis, 66, of Northumberland, was traveling south in a 2010 Ford F-150 XLT, which police said failed to stop for a red light and struck a left-turning 2009 Chevrolet HHR driven by Lisa A. Giesen, 63, of Selinsgrove. Paradis will be cited with traffic-control signals, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove woman sustained a suspected minor injury when her vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a pole.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 7:10 p.m. Jan. 23 along Stetler Avenue, west of Ash Dam. A 2021 Volkswagen Atlas driven by Tanya M. Getz, 39, was traveling south when it went out of control in a right curve in snowy conditions. The vehicle went off the roadway and into a utility pole. Getz was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, but was not transported.
1-vehicle crash
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 7:32 a.m. Jan. 26 along Smalsh Barrick Road, north of Top Flight Lane, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2019 Nissan Kick driven by Martina Uskurait, 37, of Middleburg, was traveling south when it wen out of control in a left turn, struck an embankment, overturned and crossed the roadway, where it struck a guide rail and tree. Uskurait was belted. She will be cited with driving on right side of roadway.
Terroristic threats
SHAMOKIN DAM — A 20-year-old Selinsgrove man allegedly yelled and kicked the front door of a residence upon being contacted by the homeowner.
The unnamed man allegedly made threats to the 20-year-old Shamokin Dam man and a 26-year-old Shamokin Dam woman at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 along South Old Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Fraudulent check
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone deposited a fraudulent check valued at $7,322.11, police reported.
The incident was reported Dec. 21 at Becker’s Body Shop, 6811 Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly made multiple fraudulent purchases using the bank account of a 76-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Police said the incident was reported at 1:46 p.m. Jan. 3 along Red Haven Drive. Someone made $593.60 worth of purchases without the woman’s permission, police noted.
Retail theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — An unknown male allegedly removed several items of merchandise from the Dollar General without paying, according to police.
The alleged incident was reported at 3:03 p.m. Jan. 22 along Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole the personal information of a 50-year-old Selinsgrove man to obtain fraudulent unemployment benefits.
The incident was reported at 12:28 p.m. Jan. 17 along Hideaway Hills, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Someone gained access to the computer of a 65-year-old Beaver Springs man, though no funds were exchanged and the man’s identity was not compromised.
The incident was reported at 5 p.m. Jan. 11 along Snyder Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County. The suspect convinced the victim he/she was employed by Microsoft customer service.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
SELINSGROVE — Troopers arrested a 24-year-old Middleburg man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 2:18 a.m. Jan. 8 along South Strawberry Alley and East Sassafras Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
Evan Herbster is facing charges. He was allegedly a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for an alleged violation.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
WILLIAMSPORT — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 9:52 p.m. Jan. 23 along Market Street at the on ramp for Route 15 north, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
A 2022 BMW M401 driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it slid into the rear of a 2018 Dodge Journey, police reported.
Hit and run
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore man sustained a suspected minor injury following a crash at 3:27 a.m. Jan. 22 along Route 287, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Austin M. Rice, 25, was traveling south in a 2008 Ford F-250, which crossed the double-yellow line in a right curve, crossed the northbound lane of travel, swerved right across both lanes of travel, struck a tree and spun counterclockwise. The vehicle then struck an embankment and rolled onto its roof, police noted.
Rice was not belted. Troopers said he fled the scene with suspected injuries and was transported to his residence. He is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, police noted.
He will be cited, police added.
Theft of motor vehicle
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported stolen golf cart.
The alleged incident was reported between 5 p.m. Nov. 10 and 7:30 a.m. Jan. 11 along Gardner Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County. A 2000 Yamaha cart, blue in color, was reported stolen and later recovered.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft from motor vehicle
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole approximately $60 worth of gas from a 1999 Nissan Altima belonging to a 41-year-old Montgomery woman.
Troopers said the incident was reported between 1:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 24 along Sherwood Drive, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 26-year-old Cogan Station woman to apply for unemployment benefits.
The incident was reported between Nov. 1 and Jan. 24 along Upper Powys Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.