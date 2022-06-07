Today is the birthday of our older daughter, Renee. What joy and privilege it is! Tomorrow is “Father’s Day.” I will be reading the cards which Paul saved from his wonderful daughters. He kept every valentine, birthday, and Father’s Day cards from Renee and Paula.
Paul and I both had several Bibles. I had my study Bible since 1994. We each got one at a “Walk Through the Bible” seminar by Bruce Wilkerson. For a study Bible, I like the King James because this is the version I have always used for memorizing verses.
My first Bible portion was a Gospel of John given by the Gideons when I was in elementary school. I still have it. I signed it that I prayed to receive Christ as my Savior. I didn’t understand that was to have been a life commitment to be Jesus’ disciple. I came to understand and believe this on Aug. 29, 1965. I think I had previously relied on my “good works” to try to find favor with God instead of doing it “his way,” as describe in John 14:6. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except by me.”
My first full Bible was earned in Sunday School. Each week we received two blue tickets with Bible verses on them. Three blue tickets could be traded for one red ticket. When we accumulated 100 red tickets, we could trade them for a Bible. It had a hard cover, and I read it at home before bedtime for several years, but the words didn’t connect to my heart at that age.
Over the years, I had many different versions and translations. I can find fault with some, but this isn’t my mission. Some people are very critical. That isn’t my calling, even though I know some of the true meaning has escaped in some translations. I believe in the power of the Holy Spirit to lead a believer to the correct message he has for us to understand.
As for what I believe about the Bible: I believe it is truly God’s inspired word. I don’t believe it “contains” the word of God, but that it IS the word of God. Do I think there are some errors in translation? As I said, this isn’t my area of expertise. There might be a few word nuances or words with different meanings, but I believe essentially it is correct. I do not believe the Bible contradicts itself. This is a false teaching. When the ancient Jewish and Hebrew scrolls were found at the Dead Sea beginning in 1946, they translated exactly as we have it in most of our translations.
I believe the Bible teaches that man is sinful and in need of redemption. The price of sin is death. I believe Jesus was and is the only perfect son of God, born of a virgin, and that he took the sinner’s place with his perfect sinless sacrifice in our place. I believe he has been raised from the dead and is in Heaven with the Father. I believe he is coming again with power and great glory. No one knows the exact date, But I believe things in the world are appearing like preparation for this event.
Believers will spend eternity with God in Heaven. Those without Christ will suffer eternal punishment because they have rejected the blood sacrifice of God’s son.
Our late friend and former pastor, Glen Miller, told us that if you open the Bible to any page and “cut it,” it will bleed. That is a metaphor which means that the redemption blood of Jesus can be seen on every page of the Old Testament and the New. I have found this to be true for every passage of scripture.
It’s sad to think some people do not have the Bible available to them. We have so many here in America, and freedom to read it! Some cultures forbid it. But many people reject the privilege even though it is available. Memorizing scripture helps in times of testing or suffering.
I am amazed that God wrote a book filled with letters to me, and to you. That’s why it can be read over and over again with exciting revelations every time. It’s like reading a letter from a loved one. When we love the writer, we want to know and examine what he writes to us. For example: I John 4:9&10. “In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because God sent his only begotten Son into the world that we might live through him. Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his son to be the propitiation for our sins.”
Propitiation refers to the turning away of the wrath of God as the just judgment for our sin – by the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross. That’s powerful and awesome.
