HARRISBURG — Hunters are being encouraged to share their harvest in rough economic times. With a groaning economy, many families are facing food insecurity across Pennsylvania.
Since 1991, a program has been enabling hunters to donate a portion — or all — of their harvest. Hunters Sharing Harvest (HSH) is gearing up for another year.
Each year, HSH donates more than 100,000 pounds of venison to more than 5,000 food banks, soup kitchens and mission outreach centers statewide.
Randy Ferguson, HSH executive director, said the program started nearly 30 years ago as an alliance between hunters, and those with agricultural interests. It has grown into a premier organization modeled across the country.
“Hunters Sharing the Harvest shows hunters in their best light and in a way they can be appreciated and respected by the public by sharing their harvest,” said Ferguson. “Hunting and filling a tag is one thing, but taking the time and effort to ensure the meat gets into a program that provides a warm meal to someone in need is extraordinary.”
Ferguson said an average-sized deer will provide enough high-protein, low-fat meat for 200 meals. This outreach effectively channels hunter-donated venison through a network of approved deer processors, food banks, and some local charitable provider organizations throughout Pennsylvania’s urban and rural communities.
During the 2020-2021 hunting seasons and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hunters harvested and shared 4,896 deer which resulted in 190,000 pounds of venison through the HSH program.
“The record-breaking year was likely due to the pandemic and more people had time to go out and hunt,” Ferguson said.
In 2021, he said hunters harvested and shared 4,700 deer, which resulted in 187,426 pounds of venison. Ferguson said total deer harvests across the state were down by about 13%.
“Our goal has always been around 100,000 pounds of venison a season, but I would love to see hunters break the 200,000-pound mark, which would equal about one million, three-ounce servings of venison for those who need it most,” said Ferguson.
Ferguson said there are now more opportunities for hunters to harvest multiple deer with multiple tags being doled out.
“A hunter and his family may go through a deer or two a year,” he said. “Hunters with multiple tags may consider they don’t want or need all the deer meat which increases the opportunity to donate the meat.”
Ferguson encourages hunters with extra tags to go out, enjoy the sport of hunting, and harvest a deer for the HSH program.
To donate part or all of the deer, Ferguson said hunters need to legally harvest a deer, make sure they tag it, field dress it and go to a registered meat processor for the HSH program.
Once taken to a processor, hunters are required to fill out a harvest report form. The processor will grind it into burger at no cost to the hunter.
According to Ferguson, last season processors turned in more than $300,000 in receipts to be reimbursed for the processing of deer for the program.
Ferguson said for those that don’t hunt or can’t get out to hunt, they can always donate monetarily to help defray the costs of processing.
“Hunters Sharing the Harvest is a 501c3 non-profit, which is tax deductible,” he said. “Many people think that the HSH program is sanctioned by the game commission, but it’s not. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Department of Agriculture do support the program, but it is its own entity.”
Ferguson said processors are also needed to help with the program.
“We are finding many processors are family owned and many have stopped butchering deer altogether,” he said. “HSH is working with the Department of Education to have technical schools train students to become butchers and processors, to help fill the gap.”
For more information about HSH, visit sharedeer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.