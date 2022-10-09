LEWISBURG — Peanuts comic strip character Linus — the security blanket-toting brother of Lucy — famously said “Happiness is a warm blanket.”
Local Project Linus volunteers — called “blanketeers” — aim to spread happiness and ease children’s fear and loneliness, one blanket at a time.
The aptly named national nonprofit, with numerous chapters throughout the nation, provides new, handmade blankets, afghans, and quilts to children facing illness or trauma.
The Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Project Linus met Saturday at the Faith Lutheran Church, located along Route 45, to craft blankets for local children.
The Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter was formed in the summer of 2000 and serves Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia, Montour and Lycoming ounties.
Pat Warren has been the Project Linus coordinator for the past 15 years and said the chapter has made 28,459 blankets for children.
"The handmade washable blankets are donated to hospital maternity wards, emergency rooms, shelters, foster care agencies, police departments and fire departments in the six counties the chapter serves," Warren said.
She noted that the chapter's motto is "A Project Linus blanket is a hug when you need it most."
"All our blankets are made with love," said Warren.
Not only blankets, but quilts, and knitted or crochets afghans are also made and donated to the project.
"Anyone can make a blanket," said Warren. "We have baby blankets made by two women in their early 90s and we have blankets made by kindergarteners. If you can tie a knot you can make a blanket."
Warren said all the blankets stay local, unless there is a greater need due to a natural disaster. Some of the chapter's blankets were used to comfort children during hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Not only does a blanket provide comfort to a hurting child but it also provides a rewarding and fun service opportunity for interested individuals and groups in local communities.
Abigail Imgrund, of Penns Creek, and Patricia Shively, of Millmont, were among those knotting blankets Saturday. They were participating as a service project for the Good Times 4-H Club of Mifflinburg.
Imgrund was enjoying spending time with Shively, doing charity work. She has been participating in the project for three years.
Meanwhile Gayle Lathrop, of Freeburg, sat at a table with a sewing machine sewing boarders on quilts during the four-and-a-half hour event.
Lathrop said she's been making blankets for close to 40 years.
"I like actually doing it," she said. "I ran out of friends and relatives to give them to until I found Project Linus... It's the only thing I donate to regularly."
Sue Baylor and granddaughter Madison Morgan, of Danville, also volunteered at the event. This marked their second year helping.
Morgan said she was doing it as a service project for the "Children of the American Revolution," of which she's a member.
Amillia Tinc, of Mifflinburg, and Linda Stolzfus, of Lewisburg, are both members of the Shady Grove Mennonite Church in Union County. This was their first time at a Project Linus event. Both are on their church's sewing committee.
"It's something anybody, man or woman can do," said Stolzfus. " I think it's great because there are so many needs. It's fantastic there are no age limits and it's good to see young people becoming involved."
The Central Susquehanna Vally Chapter of Project Linus had a goal of making 100 to 150 blankets on Saturday.
The group also collects scrap fabric, yarn, and excess fabric from quilters. For more information or to get involved, contact Pat Warren at Wplcsvpl@windstream.net or call 570-966-3675.
