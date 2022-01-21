MILTON — Ben Steiler describes Bojo as a “clown name” which reflects “the childish playfulness” of his heart.
He felt that name would be perfect to encompass an art show he will be staging.
Bojo’s Dream, an art show, will debut from 6 to 9 tonight at Art Academy of Milton, 38 S. Front St. Free music will be provided by The Skeleton Crew from 8 to 9.
The artwork by Stieler will also be on display from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 through Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Art Academy.
Stieler is one of several artists who lease space in the building, which has a large, open area on the first floor where his work will be showcased.
A graduate of the Lewisburg Area High School, Stieler studied philosophy at Temple University in Philadelphia.
“I used to take art classes growing up in Lewisburg,” he said. “I’ve always been painting.”
Stieler specializes in painting abstract art on cardboard.
“Bojo is my artist persona,” Stieler said. “There’s a lot of humor in my work... it’s kind of dark and funny.”
While noting that canvas can be expensive to purchase to paint on, Stieler said he enjoys working with cardboard as it can afford him a large area to create art on.
“In Philadelphia, on recycling days, I would gather boxes,” Stieler said.
It was while working at an apple orchard in New York state over the last two years that Stieler created much of the art that will be on display during his show.
“Most of the stuff for the show was, basically, created during COVID,” he noted. “I’m happy and ready to have a show... This is my first solo show.”
While the setup for the show will be ongoing throughout today, he expects his work to fill much of the room at the Art Academy where it will be set up.
Stieler said he learned of spaces in the building being available for lease by Steve Gibson, the property’s owner.
Stieler, who used work nearby at the Milton Art Bank, leases his space in the building with his sister Sydney Stieler, who is also an artist.
“I like what’s going on in Milton,” Ben said. “Milton is in a transitional moment.”
The Art Academy of Milton is the building previously operated as the Eagles Milton Aerie Club 1208. Gibson purchased and renovated the building in 2021.
For more information on Art Academy of Milton, visit its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.